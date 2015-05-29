To The Groom: For All Time. Love, Baume & Mercier

He’s the guy who would rather spend a year fixing up his vintage car than trust it to a shop. This 42mm, 18K red gold watch is meant to be wound by hand, but offers a full slate of refined features, such as a small seconds dial, gilt-riveted numerals and a vintage opaline finish on the face. And while we don’t doubt that this groom will wind the alligator-band watch daily, it does offer a power reserve of 90 hours—giving him more time to build your dream house himself.
Your groom is a hopeless romantic—writing little poems, or making time to watch the sunset with you. While this watch has a classic silver dial and black leather, the little pops of gold and blue—and the handy moon-phase feature—give him away as a sentimental guy. The steel, 43mm watch also features day, date and month functions, as well as a glimpse at the self-winding movement, behind its sapphire-crystal-case back.
At first glance, this 41mm watch is a clean classic, with its silver face and black alligator band. But the glimmers of blue—in the hands, and the small seconds dial—reveal the perfect amount of complexity. To further explore this watch’s inner workings, turn it over: the self-winding movement is visible behind the sapphire-crystal-case back.
He works hard—but is counting the minutes until the weekend and his next escape with you. This 44mm watch with steel band is inspired by a chronograph that dates back to 1948. Its technology, though, is firmly rooted in the 21st century, with a tachymeter and telemeter for measuring speeds and distances. The bright blue face says it all, too: your guy also has a sense of fun.
He loves reading history, browsing antique stores—and always says “ma’am” to your grandmother. He’ll love this 42mm chronograph with understated, vintage spirit: It has snailed, silver-colored counters, a tachymeter and telemeter for measuring speed and distances, and classic red markings. The total look, with its steel bracelet, is sporty enough for the weekend but dignified enough for everyday.
