To The Groom: For All Time. Love, Baume & Mercier

He’s the guy who would rather spend a year fixing up his vintage car than trust it to a shop. This 42mm, 18K red gold watch is meant to be wound by hand, but offers a full slate of refined features, such as a small seconds dial, gilt-riveted numerals and a vintage opaline finish on the face. And while we don’t doubt that this groom will wind the alligator-band watch daily, it does offer a power reserve of 90 hours—giving him more time to build your dream house himself.CLIFTON 10060-$13,950