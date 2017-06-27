The Mid-2000s Accessory You Completely Forgot About Is Back (And Chicer Than Ever)

Remember those black belts with the silver grommets that people used to run to Hot Topic to purchase? Well, they're back. But the edgy accessories might not seem as tough as they used to be. Today, stars are softening up the edgy belts with feminine accents.

During a screening of “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story” in Beverly Hills, Kourtney Kardashian showed us the modern way to wear the mid-2000s staple. The 38-year-old star used a Rockins belt to cinch her oversized shirtdress, and she left a few of her top buttons undone, exposing her mesh bralette. The daintiness of the peek-a-boo fabric perfectly balances the hard metal details on the belt.

Even Nicole Kidman is on board with mixing the throwback accessory with ladylike materials. During an appearance at Cannes, Kidman wrapped a belt filled with rivets around a delicate, lace dress by Alexander McQueen, proving that the contrasting details are also red-carpet worthy.

Take note from Kardashian and Kidman. Grab an extra-long option that you can let hang to one side, and get a jumpstart on the trend with the options below.