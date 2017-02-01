Are Conductor Hats a Thing Now?

TheStewartofNY/Splash News
Andrea Cheng
Jan 31, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

No other accessory sparks as much debate as the hat. Think about it. It's the most polarizing category in fashion. The beret—you either hate it or you love it. Same goes for the fedora. Or the panama. Or the pork pie hat. Or the paperboy cap. Or the bucket hat (shudder). If there's one that's widely accepted, it'd be the beanie, but even then, I know a handful of people who would rather painfully endure sub-zero temps than slip on a beanie.

All of this brings us to what could potentially be the next controversial hat trend: the conductor hat, which goes by many monikers—the lieutenant, the Greek fisherman, the cadet, the chauffeur. And, as how all trends form, it's already gaining traction in the It-girl sphere, with Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Ciara as its celebrity advocates.

But for all the hat-haters out there (guilty), let's explore the positives before dismissing it outright. True, it's purely decorative, but Kim Duong, InStyle's digital fashion assistant and un-closeted conductor-hat-lover, says the bill has saved her from a rainstorm on more than one occasion. Plus, she adds, it delivers a cool-girl, glam-rock aesthetic.

Accessories editor Elana Zajdman, echoes that sentiment. "To me, it feels very '90s supermodel," she says, calling out Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, and Claudia Schiffer. "The hat is very cool-girl and model off-duty."

VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2017

 

Do you want one now? Keep scrolling to get in on this trend before it blows up.

1 of 6 AKM-GSI

Kendall Jenner

An of-the-moment hat crafted from an of-the-moment fabric. Jenner styled her Valas cap ($595; farfetch.com) with a shearling-lined denim jacket, a crop top, and leather pants.

Advertisement
2 of 6 TheStewartofNY/Splash News

Bella Hadid

The supermodel-turned-designer gave us a sneak peek of her Chrome Hearts collection with her chauffeur hat, which she styled with a graphic tee, a denim vest, a hoodie, and pinstripe pants.

3 of 6 ciara/Instagram

Ciara

A hat tip to Ciara for being with it on the hat trend. The expectant mom showed off her bump in a skin-skimming top and a sleek blazer, topped with a hat by Valas ($595; farfetch.com).

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Aegean

available at vililagehatshop.com $64 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Natashas Cafe

available at amazon.com $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Valas

available at farfetch.com $595 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!