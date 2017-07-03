Pretty Clips for When It's Too Hot to Have Your Hair in Your Face

Melodie Jeng/Getty (2)
Steffi Lee
Jul 03, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

It’s summer! Let your hair down! (Said no one ever.)

Nothing is worse than hair sticking on your neck on a relentlessly sunny and humid day. If there’s a drop of mugginess detected, I involuntarily whip up a topknot or any concoction that involves a lot of bobby pins.

VIDEO: Get That Body ft. Kayla Itsines: Summer Ready Arms 

But a black hair tie will only take me so far. Yet there don’t seem to be a lot of other options unless I use a scrunchie (do they still exist??) or a scary monster jaw looking clip. Cue the chic gold hair accessory: minimal and streamlined, it basically looks like jewelry for your locks.

Scroll down to see what perfectly pretty options you can get. Happy shopping and keep cool!

1 of 7

Elizabeth and James

Solin hair pin

Elizabeth and James available at Net-a-Porter $150 SHOP NOW
2 of 7

PLUIE

Antler barrette

PLUIE available at Shopbop $88 (originally $126) SHOP NOW
3 of 7

Colette Malouf

Metal dome barrette

Colette Malouf available at Saks Fifth Avenue $148 SHOP NOW
4 of 7

L. Erickson

Nautical knot barrette

L. Erickson available at Amazon $16 SHOP NOW
5 of 7

Jennifer Behr

Pony cuff

Jennifer Behr available at Shopbop $128 SHOP NOW
6 of 7

Sylvain Le Hen

Gold barrette

Sylvain Le Hen available at Need Supply Co. $60 SHOP NOW
7 of 7

Gabriela Artigas

Gold comb

Gabriela Artigas available at The Line $275 SHOP NOW

