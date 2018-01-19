Futuristic Sneakers Inspired By Those Balenciaga's Everyone's Wearing

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Samantha Cohen
Jan 19, 2018 @ 4:00 pm

Over the past few months, celebs (Bella Hadid) and bloggers (Chiara Ferragni) alike have been wearing the futuristic sneaker, first seen on the Balenciaga runways last season. Us "normals" might be puzzled as to how to add this shoe to our everday wardrobe. Have no fears. We've got you covered. While it could easily be said that these bulky sole sneakers are unflattering, our favorite trendsetters are proving the style is cool and edgy. Added bonus: they give us that nostalgic 90's feel that we can't get enough of. 

Since this sneaker is a statement on its own we recommend pairing them with a simple outfit, like a classic jean or tailored pant and a sleek blazer. For an edgier look try a leather or vinyl black pant and a vintage tee. Take the plunge and try the hottest new accessory this season. Shop our favorites to buy now! 

1 of 8

Trek Comet Metallic Leather Sneakers 

These chic metallic sneakers truly embody the futuristic trend. 

Pierre Hardy $595 SHOP NOW
2 of 8

White Multi Color Sneaker 

Have fun with your outfit and add this cute trendy shoe! 

Steve Madden $90 SHOP NOW
3 of 8

Rubber and Leather trimmed mesh sneakers 

Try wearing these with a classic and sleek black tailored pant and chunky sweater. 

Prada $690 SHOP NOW
4 of 8

Suede canvas and velvet sneaker 

We love the ultra chic oversized bow! Style yours with a flouncy skirt for a sophisticated yet edgy look. 

MM6 Maison Margiela $395 SHOP NOW
5 of 8

Triple S Mesh and Leather Sneaker 

If you're going to invest in this trend, this is the shoe to buy.

Balenciaga $850 SHOP NOW
6 of 8

Air Max Plus 97 Leather trimmed mesh sneakers 

This sleek black shoe looks great with skirts, dresses and tailored pants! 

Nike $160 SHOP NOW
7 of 8

Multi- Color Faux Leather Sneaker 

Add a whimsical touch of color to your look with this sneaker. 

Stella McCartney $625 SHOP NOW
8 of 8

White Mesh Sneaker 

Opt for a classic white pair to go with any outfit! 

Common Projects $495 SHOP NOW

