Shop The Earrings That Fashion's It Girls Can't Stop Wearing for Less Than $50

Timur Emek/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Nov 08, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

When street-style stars find a trend they like, they stick with it. Lately, fashionistas have been going crazy over fringe earrings that are dripping in shiny crystals. We've seen the trendy jewels sitting front during fashion week, and they've been popping up in several street-style moments. It's the perfect time to try out the fancy earrings, especially with all of those holiday parties coming up.

But the trendy earrings aren't only reserved for fancy gatherings. You could be wearing something as simple as your favorite sweatshirt and combat boots. But adding a pair of fringe earrings will instantly turn your outfit into winning look. Get your hands on a perfect pair by browsing some of our affordable must-haves ahead.

1 of 8 Courtesy

CRISTABELLE Crystal Fringe Shoulder Duster Earrings

Fool all of your friends with these over-the-top sparklers.

$38 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

BP Imitation Pearl Fringe Earrings

Put a sophisticated twist on your look with dangling pearl drops.

$16 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Express Crossover Rhinestone Fringe Drop Earrings

Go big and bold and give twisted fringe earrings a run this holiday season.

$30 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Kenneth Jay LanePolished Fringe Earrings

Sparkle at your next event with a pair of face-framing fringe.

$27 (Originally $45) SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Forever 21 Rhinestone Chandelier Earrings

Get glammed up with these sparkling earrings without dropping a ton of cash.

$9 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Girly Ball and Chain Earrings

Shake things up with stud earrings that are decked out with golden fringe.

$12 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Urban Outfitters Half Circle and Fringe Rhinestone Drop Earrings

Play with geometric shapes—like the moon-shaped earrings here.

$13 (Originally $18) SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

ABS by Allen Schwartz Jewelry Chain & Crystal Chandelier Earrings

Turn heads with blinding jewels that feature a chandelier design.

$45 (Originally $65) SHOP NOW

