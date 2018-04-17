9 Fringe Accessories That Will Get You Ready for Spring

Some would argue that it isn't spring if you don't wear at least one maxi dress. But accessory lovers know that the pièce de résistance is anything with fringe. From head-turning earrings to dance floor-worthy shoes, the dangling embellishment can easily add 10 cool points to all of your outfits. Read on to shop the best fringe accessories now.

