9 Fringe Accessories That Will Get You Ready for Spring

Apr 17, 2018 @ 10:00 am

Some would argue that it isn't spring if you don't wear at least one maxi dress. But accessory lovers know that the pièce de résistance is anything with fringe. From head-turning earrings to dance floor-worthy shoes, the dangling embellishment can easily add 10 cool points to all of your outfits. Read on to shop the best fringe accessories now.

1 of 9 Courtesy

BP Nordstrom Oversize Fringe Hoops

$14 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Schutz Fringe Slide Sandals

$180 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

MR by Man Repeller Fringe Block Heel Sandals

$485 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Nakamol Design Tassel Drop Earrings

$45 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Barney's New York Fringe Trim Hat

$79 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Zara Fringe Backpack

$30 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop Fringe Slide Sandals

$40 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

DVF Fringe Top Handle Bag

$598 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Aerie Fringe Scarf

$25 SHOP NOW

