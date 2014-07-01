Flashback to the '90s With Runway-Inspired Chokers
InStyle.com
Jun 30, 2014 @ 9:55 pm
Too-Cool Chokers
Your necklaces just got hit with nineties nostalgia. Remember those plastic tattoo ones? Thanks to the leather ones seen on the Carven spring/summer 2014 runway, they're coming back in new shapes and forms, from scarily edgy metal to pretty beadwork. Shop our picks ahead.
