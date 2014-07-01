Flashback to the '90s With Runway-Inspired Chokers

Jun 30, 2014 @ 9:55 pm
Runway Chokers: Carven
Too-Cool Chokers
Your necklaces just got hit with nineties nostalgia. Remember those plastic tattoo ones? Thanks to the leather ones seen on the Carven spring/summer 2014 runway, they're coming back in new shapes and forms, from scarily edgy metal to pretty beadwork. Shop our picks ahead.
Runway Chokers: Topshop
Topshop
$12; topshop.com
Runway Chokers: Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
$18; urbanoutfitters.com
Runway Chokers: Fallon
Fallon
$675; intermixonline.com
Runway Chokers: Dannijo
Dannijo
$495; dannijo.com
Runway Chokers: Balenciaga
Balenciaga
$695; barneys.com
Runway Chokers: Asos
Asos
$12; asos.com
Runway Chokers: All Saints
All Saints
$107; allsaints.com
