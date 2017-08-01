The Fiddler Cap Is Back and Chicer Than Ever

Taylor Reagan
Jul 31, 2017

Beloved by fishermen and it girls alike, fiddler caps are one of the season's most unexpected trends. Recently spotted on Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, these slouchy caps give your outfit a dose of tomboyish charm.

For the dog days of summer, a breathable cotton cap or one in a straw material will shield you from the sun. But when the colder weather creeps back, switch it up for a stylish wool variation. 

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner's Short Hair Styles

Below, take a peek at our favorite fiddler caps for any season. 

1 of 8

Evie Wool-Blend Cap

Isabel Marant $155 SHOP NOW
2 of 8

Elyse Cap

Eugenia Kim $245 SHOP NOW
3 of 8

Gadina Cap

Janessa Leone $250 SHOP NOW
4 of 8

Brixton Fiddler Cap

Brixton $42 SHOP NOW
5 of 8

Sacred Hawk Black Baker Boy Hat

ASOS $32 SHOP NOW
6 of 8

Acton Hat

Clyde $212 SHOP NOW
7 of 8

Abby Suede Cap

Maison Michel $395 SHOP NOW
8 of 8

Bo Cap

Eugenia Kim $295 SHOP NOW

