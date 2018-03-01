Arianna Huffington, Cleo Wade, and More Teamed Up with FEED on Feminist Merch  

Between the #MeToo movement and a president who consistently undermines reproductive rights, it's a helluva time to be a woman in America. And, many would argue, no better one to join forces and rally against gender inequities while simultaneously celebrating our accomplishments—especially when the calendar calls for it. Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, FEED is teaming up with four powerhouse females—Arianna Huffington, Cleo Wade, Ulla Johnson, and Julia Turshen—on a limited-edition capsule of feminist tote bags emblazoned with Woman on a Mission.

"Each of these four inspiring women embody this phrase with totes inspired by their personal aesthetics," FEED founder Lauren Bush Lauren told InStyle. "I love how vibrant and fun the collection is, and even better that it raises funds to give much-needed school meals to children around the world and support other women's causes they're passionate about."

In line with the socially-minded brand's do-good mission, every sale of the $38 tote will provide 10 meals to school children in need, and an additional $1 will be donated to an organization of each woman's choosing. Huffington selected the Thrive Foundation, which coaches young professionals on how to be successful without sacrificing health, Wade chose the Women's Prison Association, an advocacy group committed to helping women entangled in the criminal justice system, Johnson picked Every Mother Counts, a non-profit that aims to make childbirth safer for women, and Turshen opted for FoodLab Detroit, a community dedicated to improving food in Detroit.

Below, each woman sounds off on the inspiration behind their design.