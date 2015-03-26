Feathered Accessories

InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 1:40 pm
January Jones, Feathered Accessories, The Look, star trends
pinterest
Feathered Accessories
January Jones
Michael Bezjian/WireImage
Rachel Bilson, Romanek, Feathered Accessories, The Look, star trends
pinterest
Feathered Accessories
Rachel Bilson with Romanek L.A. clutch
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Blake Lively, Burberry, Feathered Accessories, The Look, star trends
pinterest
Feathered Accessories
Blake Lively in Burberry scarf
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Maria Bello, Daniel Swarovski, Feathered Accessories, The Look, star trends
pinterest
Feathered Accessories
Maria Bello in Daniel Swarovski necklace
Francois Guillot/Getty Images
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Feathered Accessories

January Jones
Advertisement
2 of 4 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Feathered Accessories

Rachel Bilson with Romanek L.A. clutch
3 of 4 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Feathered Accessories

Blake Lively in Burberry scarf
Advertisement
4 of 4 Francois Guillot/Getty Images

Feathered Accessories

Maria Bello in Daniel Swarovski necklace

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!