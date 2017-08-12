Shop 6 Smartwatches That Are Actually Chic

Courtesy of Fossil
Lashauna Williams
Aug 12, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Watches are one of the few accessories in which fashion meets function. And the right one can add the perfect accent to any great look. Every. Day. 

VIDEO: Real-Time Fashion: All About Accessories

 

As we know, the latest craze in timepieces is the smartwatch—much like smartphones, these nifty gadgets can help you track your sleep, steps, and miscellaneous health goals—some even snap photos and make calls.  

The only problem? Historically, these watches, while certainly intelligent, look anything but smart, sartorially speaking. But good news: The newest wave of smartwatches is stunning; some even masquerade as classic timepieces.

Whether you like the look of traditional link watches or the sleekness of a leather strap, there is one that's right for you. Scroll down for a good time(piece).

1 of 6 Courtesy

Armani Exchange

available at armaniexchange.com $175 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Apple Watch

available at apple.com from $699 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Fossil

available at fossil.com $255 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York

available at shopbop.com $250 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Skagen

available at skagen.com $195 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Michael Kors Access

available at bloomingdales.com $375 SHOP NOW

