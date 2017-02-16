Throwing Shade at Fashion Week: Why Sunglasses Are the Must-Have Accessory

Daniel Zuchnik;Getty
Brooke Ely Danielson
Feb 16, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

One of the most important accessories seen at #NYFW are sunglasses. Throwing some major shade this season, editors and influencers alike flocked to the shows armed with the best in eyewear. From mirrored lenses, clear yellow aviators, to your more classic black cat-eyes, statement-making sunglasses are a must, according to the street style stars.

VIDEO: 10 Times Bella Hadid Rocked the Runway

 

Scroll through as we show you the best in shades worn on the streets of fashion week and where to buy the frames akin to their look.

1 of 7 Christian Vierig/Getty; Courtesy

Mirrored Cat-Eye Sunglasses

available at neimanmarcus.com $220 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Winged Sunglasses

available at farfetch.com $362 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Oversized Tinted Glasses

available at lindafarrow.com $1,105 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Squared Sunglasses

available at matchesfashion.com $143 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Yellow Tinted Sunglasses

available at gentlemonster.com $260 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Round Acetate Sunglasses

available at ssense.com $350 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty; Courtesy

Yellow Tined Sunglasses

available at selimaoptique.com $250 SHOP NOW

