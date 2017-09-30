Eyebobs Is Bringing Prescription Glasses to Your Door

For those of us who wears optical glasses daily, we know how important it is to have a pair that reflects your personal style. Of course, glasses are for function, but they're featured prominently on your face, so we're sure you'd want something to add a bit of pizazz!

Eyebobs, an e-tailer committed to dressing your eyes in the most fabulous glasses possible, is now adding the necessity we've all been waiting for: prescriptions! In the past, the glasses were available were solely for reading. Now, they've made life easier by creating a quick one-stop shop. Simply send an updated prescription, choose your frames, and order new eyewear to be sent straight to the door.

We understand you may be a little apprehensive about buying frames online. You may think: How do I know they will look good on me, or is this color going to wash me out? Well, in addition to its new offerings, the company is launching a revamped website that includes a virtual try-on tool and 360 degree photography! All you need is a computer equipped with a camera.

Each frame, including prescription, is priced at $199 and Eyebobs' stock includes over 100 different shades and styles. Check out some of our favorites and shop the entire collection at eyebobs.com.