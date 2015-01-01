Eye Spy: See Our Favorite Stars in Super-Chic Specs

Glasses have come a long way since the mean-spirited "four-eyes" name-calling of our youth. These days, our favorite stylish visionaries are spearheading the eyewear movement, on and off the red carpet.

RELATED: Found It! Lupita Nyong'o's Geek-Chic Glasses

Recently, Lupita Nyong'o, who looked equal parts chic and scholarly (she did go to Yale, after all), took the stage and spoke at the Massachusetts Conference for Women in a pretty pink Dior dress and a cream cotton jacket, complete with charming frames. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston hit a screening of her film Cake where she rounded out her all-black ensemble with super-sleek specs.

Got blurred vision yourself? Click ahead for spec-wearing solidarity from the stars. Let's hear it for girls in glasses!

PHOTOS: Eye Spy: Celebrities Wearing Stylish Specs