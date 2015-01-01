Eye Spy: See Our Favorite Stars in Super-Chic Specs

Glasses have come a long way since the mean-spirited "four-eyes" name-calling of our youth. These days, our favorite stylish visionaries are spearheading the eyewear movement, on and off the red carpet.

Recently, Lupita Nyong'o, who looked equal parts chic and scholarly (she did go to Yale, after all), took the stage and spoke at the Massachusetts Conference for Women in a pretty pink Dior dress and a cream cotton jacket, complete with charming frames. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston hit a screening of her film Cake where she rounded out her all-black ensemble with super-sleek specs.

Got blurred vision yourself? Click ahead for spec-wearing solidarity from the stars. Let's hear it for girls in glasses!

Jennifer Lopez

At the premiere of Rock the Kasbah, Lopez topped off her look with sleek cat-eye glasses.

Jennifer Aniston

At the Cake screening, Aniston accented her dark ensemble with smart black specs.
Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong'o took the stage and spoke at the Massachusetts Conference for Women in a pretty pink silk cadi dress and a cream cotton jacket, both by Dior, complete with Dior Fine Jewelry and charming round frames.
Emmy Rossum

The brunette beauty accessorized her black floral Elie Saab frock with a Dior handbag and chic red glasses.
Jordana Brewster

Brewster smartened up for the Jimmy Choo launch of "Choo.08" with a sharp white blazer and tailored trousers, complete with cat-eye specs.
Anne Hathaway

Hathaway gave a wave before her appearance on Good Morning America in a playful black-and-gray graphic print topper and cool aviator-style frames.
Zoe Saldana

While out and about in Beverly Hills, Saldana assumed the role of print mixologist by pitting her colorful cat-eye glasses against her black-and-white polka-dot knit.

