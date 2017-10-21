Jewelry Staples That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Elana Zajdman
Oct 21, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

By now, you've probably got your fall wardrobe down to a science, and might even be taking a crack at winter. A lot of work, right? That's just one of the reasons we love jewelry so much—with the right timeless pieces, you can wear the same accents over and over again, season after season. And we've found the six best pieces to buy now and love forever. 

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

 

We promise, these classics will never go out of style. They shine when worn solo, or can be used as a base over which you can layer your trendier, of-the-moment pieces. Scroll through to see our definitive edit of jewelry to love through the years, and even pass down from generation to generation. 

 

 

 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Gold Hoop Earrings

Saks Fifth Avenue $64 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Gold Pendant Necklace With Diamond

Tiffany & Co. $500 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Gold Statement Ring

AGMES $290 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Chunky Gold Chain Necklace

Reliquia $210 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Thin Gold Cuff Bracelet

George Frost $358 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Classic Watch

Shinola $700 SHOP NOW

