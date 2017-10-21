Jewelry Staples That Will Never Go Out Of Style

By now, you've probably got your fall wardrobe down to a science, and might even be taking a crack at winter. A lot of work, right? That's just one of the reasons we love jewelry so much—with the right timeless pieces, you can wear the same accents over and over again, season after season. And we've found the six best pieces to buy now and love forever.

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

We promise, these classics will never go out of style. They shine when worn solo, or can be used as a base over which you can layer your trendier, of-the-moment pieces. Scroll through to see our definitive edit of jewelry to love through the years, and even pass down from generation to generation.