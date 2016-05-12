8 Espadrilles to Wear Instead of Your Stilettos 

Caroline Vazzana
May 12, 2016 @ 11:00 am

We’ve already told you why a pair of flat espadrilles will be your summertime go-to when navigating the busy city streets, but comfort doesn’t just have to be reserved for day. For a night out—we’re thinking outdoor evenings consuming rosé—a fun stacked wedge or flatform will give you the necessary lift without all the pain. Of course, it’s not just about height, but details as well, so we’ve found espadrilles imprinted with blooms, leather trimmed sandals, and ankle-wrap styles. Start shopping now.

 

SIGERSON MORRISON

SIGERSON MORRISON

This lace up style will draw attention to your stems. 

$375; lanecrawford.com 

Asos

Asos

Pair this floral style with a plain white tee and cut-off jeans.

$36; asos.com

Franco Sarto

Franco Sarto

Swap out your tried-and-true jeans for this style crafted from denim. 

$50 (originally $89); nordstromrack.com 

Dune Kalmia

Dune Kalmia

This metallic pair is dressy and comfy. 

$89; asos.com

Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor 

Marry this light blue style with a wispy summer dress. 

$128; anntaylor.com

Michael Michael Kors

Michael Michael Kors 

A bright coral shoe will ensure all eyes are on you. 

$145; shopbop.com

 

 

Topshop

Topshop 

Give your arches a break with this flatform.

$75; topshop.com

BALENCIAGA

BALENCIAGA

Channel your inner cool girl with this leather pair. 

$465; mytheresa.com

