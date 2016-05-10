9 Gorgeous Engagement Ring + Wedding Band Combos

While some brides like to be surprised when it comes to their engagement ring, others prefer to have more say. Whichever camp you fall in, you surely have an idea of what you want that special ring to look like. The same goes for your wedding band. Complementing the two pieces, however, is an art. Do you go with gold for both for a traditional feel or are you interested in mixing metals and stones for an avant-garde approach? We’ve done the hard work for you and found nine gorgeous engagement rings and their perfect wedding band counterparts to ensure you make a lasting statement not only on your big day, but forever.

Satomi Kawakita and Audry Rose 

Make a flashy statement by pairing a diamond cluster engagement ring with this equally decked out band. 

$2,310; satomikawakita.com. $7,908; loveaudryrose.com

Bario Neal and Iconery 

This baguette diamond set is classic yet contemporary. 

$1,662; bario-neal.com. $475; iconery.com

Alex Soldier and Selin Kent 

Balance out the modern setting on this engagement ring with a classic band. 

$3,600; 1stdibs.com. $1,450; selinkent.com

Erica Weiner and Meadow Lark 

Pair a vintage ring with a very modern band for the best of both worlds. 

$1,250; ericaweiner.com. $575; meadowlarkjewellery.com

Gabriel & Co. AND YAYOI FOREST

A rose gold set is super trendy and fashion forward. 

$1,050; jrdunn.com. $590; ylang23.com

Ippolita and Catbird 

For a trendier look, marry a thick diamond band with a simple gold one. 

$5,995; ippolita.com. $900; catbirdnyc.com

REPOSSI and Cartier 

With two rows of diamonds all you need is a plain platinum band. 

$8,150; barneys.com. $960; cartier.us.

Tacori and MONICA VINADER

Go for something blue instead of a classic diamond, but stick to gold metal. 

$2,160; tacori.com. $375; net-a-porter.com

SATOMI KAWAKITA AND JENNIFER FISHER 

An open wedding band will ensure your engagement ring is the focal point. 

$230; stevenalan.com. $1,100; jenniferfisherjewelry.com

