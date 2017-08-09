Embellished Sunglasses That Will Up Your Selfie Game

Gotham/GC Images
You cannot let the summer end without scoring a pair of over-the-top sunglasses. The fun frames are instant conversation pieces, plus they'll put you and everyone around you in a better mood. Seriously, how could anyone be upset while wearing a pair of large shades surrounded by crystals and rhinestones.
On a gloomy day in Manhattan, Jessica Simpson whipped out a pair of embellished sunglasses aligned with red flowers. And you can do the same regardless of what's in the forecast.
VIDEO: Purrfect Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Just check out some of our favorite statement-making sunglass below to get some inspiration.
