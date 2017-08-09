Embellished Sunglasses That Will Up Your Selfie Game

Gotham/GC Images
Alexis Bennett
Aug 09, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

You cannot let the summer end without scoring a pair of over-the-top sunglasses. The fun frames are instant conversation pieces, plus they'll put you and everyone around you in a better mood. Seriously, how could anyone be upset while wearing a pair of large shades surrounded by crystals and rhinestones.

On a gloomy day in Manhattan, Jessica Simpson whipped out a pair of embellished sunglasses aligned with red flowers. And you can do the same regardless of what's in the forecast.

VIDEO: Purrfect Cat-Eye Sunglasses

 

Just check out some of our favorite statement-making sunglass below to get some inspiration.

1 of 9 Courtesy

52mm Floral Square Sunglasses

BP $14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Moon & Stars 44mm Round Retro Sunglasses

Pared $290 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

61mm Rimless Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

Marc Jacobs $350 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

90's Square Embellished Sunglasses

ASOS $18 (Originally $26) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Megan Floral Aviator Sunglasses

Boohoo $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Tosca round-frame embellished matte-acetate mirrored sunglasses

Freda Banana $200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Pixie Flower 48mm Round Sunglasses

Vow London $110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

52mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Miu Miu $570 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

53mm Crystal Embellished Cat Eye Sunglasses

Leith $24 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!