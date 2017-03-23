18 Pastel Accessories That You AND Your Grandmother Will Love

Taylor Reagan and Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 23, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Easter dressing can be challenging. If you stay thematic, you run the risk of looking like a My Little Pony ... or a bowl of fruit loops. That doesn't mean, however, that pastels cannot be celebrated. In fact, we adore them (think: Delpozo!). Wear a favorite outfit that you'd stick to any old day of the week and break it up with a delicate shade of pink, green, or yellow in the form of an accessory. You'll still look like you and grandma will be happy. Win, win!

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

 

Below, the best pastel accessories to wear to Easter celebrations this year. Happy shopping!

Marilyn Suede Baseball Cap

Rag & Bone available at Nordstrom $150 SHOP NOW
Micro Leather Shoulder Bag

Manu Atelier available at Net-A-Porter $420 SHOP NOW
Achilles Low-Top Perforated Leather Trainers

Common Projects available at Matches Fashion $450 SHOP NOW
Kaya Suede Ankle Boots

Brother Vellies available at Net-A-Porter $495 SHOP NOW
Nylite Plus Lace Up Sneakers

Tretorn available at Bloomingdales $70 SHOP NOW
Rabbit Fur Felt Fedora

Maison Michel available at Matches Fashion $468 SHOP NOW
Elyssa Sandals

Rebecca Minkoff available at Shopbop $125 SHOP NOW
Munise Buckle Mule

Dorateymur available at Moda Operandi $450 SHOP NOW
One Star 50mm Retro Sunglasses

Karen Walker available at Nordstrom $300 SHOP NOW
Tango Patent Leather Pumps

Valentino $845 SHOP NOW
Wilson Sunglasses

Garrett Leight available at Moda Operandi $395 SHOP NOW
Patricia Shoulder Bag

MCM available at Shopbop $820 SHOP NOW
Soleil Small Bucket Bag

3.1 Phillip Lim available at Shopbop $895 SHOP NOW
Hammock Bag in Sea Water Green

Loewe available at Orchard Mile $2,450 SHOP NOW
Slip-Ons

H&M $25 SHOP NOW
Mini Bendetta Top Handle Bag

Delpozo available at Moda Operandi $1,800 SHOP NOW
Double Take Necklace

Lizzie Fortunato $290 SHOP NOW
Mary Bracelet

Shashi available at Shopbop $28 SHOP NOW

