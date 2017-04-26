5 Ways to Wear Kate Middleton's Favorite Sneakers This Summer

From her gorgeous flowing brunette locks to her killer smile and enviable style, the Duchess of Cambridge can do no wrong, and we’re taking a major fashion hint from her and wearing Superga sneakers. Kate has been out and about in these classic tennies—at Pippa’s house, the London Marathon, and everywhere in between. Supergas are so comfortable and versatile, you can wear them with just about anything, seriously. The Duchess favors her trainers with skinny jeans and a sweater, but you can also slip them on with a sundress and straw hat for a day at the park. For $65 a pair, you can look super-stylish just like the Duchess herself.

