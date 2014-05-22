Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend: A Look at Kim Kardashian's Favorite Accessory

May 22, 2014

The Kim and Kanye wedding is fast approaching. In the past few days, friends and family members of the soon-to-be Kardashian-Wests have made their way to jolie Paris to fete the couple. And while everyone speculates what dress the bride will wear (including us!), we are equally intrigued with her accessories. It's no secret that Kim loves her diamonds. Whether she's on the red carpet or just running errands with baby North, this girl always sports some serious bling. "I love big and chunky pieces," the reality starlet previously told InStyle.

And although Kim has been seen sporting pieces from DanniJo as well as some more delicate, everyday items by celeb-favorite Jennifer Meyer, her go-to jeweler is Lorraine Schwartz. Schwartz designed the breathtaking 15-carat "D-flawless" cushion-cut diamond engagement ring that West gave Kardashian back in October.

Click through our gallery for a look at Kardashian's most dazzling jewels, from a diamond-encrusted choker to wedding-worthy diamond drop earrings. Tell us, what jewelry do you think Kim will wear on the big day?

December 11, 2013

For a women in entertainment breakfast hosted by The Hollywood Reporter Kardashian accessorized her canary yellow outfit with understated but gorgeous Lorraine Schwartz diamond stud earrings.

January 12, 2014

In this photo from Kardashian's Instagram, which she captioned, "Heaven," she poses next to her fiancé in a glamorous black dress and fur coat, which she perfectly finished with diamond chandelier earrings.

January 21, 2014

For the Stephane Rolland fashion show in Paris, Kim matched her silver metallic jumpsuit with a diamond-encrusted choker.

January 23

The future Mrs. West wore a stunning diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz as well as a pair of simple diamond studs for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

February 27, 2014

Along with her mother, Kris Jenner, Kim attended the Vienna Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. And although she didn't have Kanye on her arm that night, she did have a massive diamond bracelet.

March 2, 2014

Yowza! The reality star amped up the glamour for an Oscar viewing party hosted by Elton John with a pair of extra large diamond stud earrings.

May 5, 2014

Kardashian wore some wedding-ready Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings for the Met Gala in New York City.

