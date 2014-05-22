Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend: A Look at Kim Kardashian's Favorite Accessory

The Kim and Kanye wedding is fast approaching. In the past few days, friends and family members of the soon-to-be Kardashian-Wests have made their way to jolie Paris to fete the couple. And while everyone speculates what dress the bride will wear (including us!), we are equally intrigued with her accessories. It's no secret that Kim loves her diamonds. Whether she's on the red carpet or just running errands with baby North, this girl always sports some serious bling. "I love big and chunky pieces," the reality starlet previously told InStyle.

And although Kim has been seen sporting pieces from DanniJo as well as some more delicate, everyday items by celeb-favorite Jennifer Meyer, her go-to jeweler is Lorraine Schwartz. Schwartz designed the breathtaking 15-carat "D-flawless" cushion-cut diamond engagement ring that West gave Kardashian back in October.

Click through our gallery for a look at Kardashian's most dazzling jewels, from a diamond-encrusted choker to wedding-worthy diamond drop earrings. Tell us, what jewelry do you think Kim will wear on the big day?