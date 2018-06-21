The Wildest Summer Accessories You're About to See Everyone Wearing

Alexis Bennett
Jun 21, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

"It's time to grow up. Stop spending all of your money on wild trends. You need to invest in classics." Those are just a few of the thoughts that I struggle with on a daily basis. But, I mean, trends are so much fun, especially the latest summer 2018 accessory trends. So how could I possibly say no?

From the toe-ring shoes to the over-the top hats, there are a ton of wild accessory moments that are about to blow up this summer. If you're like me and want to get a head start, check out our round up of the wildest, need-to-know accessory trends below.

Thigh Fanny Packs

I know you're still in shock that the fanny pack movement has picked up this much speed. And it doesn't seem to be slowing down, especially now that Bella Hadid is wearing them around her thigh. Hop on this trend before all of your friend's do by shopping the military-inspired bag we spotted on Hayneedle.

Boots in the Summer

Forget about those cute sandals. If you really want to look like a fashion pro, you'll pair your flowy dresses with edgy boots. Kate Bosworth's wearing Alexander McQueen studded combat boots ($1,995; neimanmarcus.com), but you can switch up with a pair of trendy western-inspired boots at the link ahead.

Visors

Brands like Dior ($385; barneys.com) and Tommy Hilfiger ($299; revolve.com) included visors in their runway collections. Not those typical ones you see golfers wearing, but colorful options that also incorporate the see-through trend.

Clear Bags

Again, you can't go wrong with see-through accessories. Rihanna made it clear (See what I did there?) that transparent bags will also stick around throughout the summer with a Louis Vuitton duffel.

Scrunchies

No, we're not in the '90s. It's 2018, and scrunchies are making a huge comeback.

Toe-Ring Shoes

Phoebe Philo's toe ring shoes for Céline were instantly an Instagram hit. And you'll definitely see more peeps wearing similar designs this summer, especially since Forever 21 created an unbelievably affordable version.

Resin Earrings

Forget silver and gold, this summer is all about plastic earrings. But not just any old plastic. Celebs are into lucite design by Alison Lou. And you can also cop a similar look from affordable brands such as Baublebar.

Cinderella Heels

We can't say it enough: See-through accessories are a huge hit for 2018. You can copy Priyanka Chopra's Gianvito Rossi heels (shop a similar style here). Or try strappy sandals for a more sweat-friendly approach.

