Shop the Hot Jewelry Trend Seen All Over the Fashion Runways

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
One of the biggest jewelry trends from the spring 2018 season ahead are pendants on an array of gorgeous cords. Think colored versions and varying textures at Altuzarra, LoeweTory Burch, Simon Miller, DVF, Peter Pilotto, and Giambattista Valli—just to name a few.

Getty Images (4)

This isn't a new trend, however. In fact, pendant necklaces have been made with cords and rope for centuries and we couldn't be more excited to have seen it walk so many runways this past fashion week.

Whether you are after something vintage or brand new, an investment piece, or just something that won't leave you with buyer's remorse—we're sure we've found what you're looking for.

1 of 12

Gold Plated Brass Pendant

The colorful stones create a look that's ultra-modern. Wear by itself or layered with other pendants!

Lizzie Fortunato
2 of 12

Jade and Diamond Pendant

As we head into the holidays and begin planning our travel, one thing's for certain: You won't have to spend much time packing—this beauty will look incredible at the beach or the slopes.

1stdibs
3 of 12

Turquoise Spear Pendant

This looks amazing when paired with a white button-down shirt or a bikini and your favorite coverup. 

Lisa Eisner
4 of 12

Leather Patina Inlay Pendant

The gold chain gives the illusion that more than one necklace is layered for a chic look.

Robert Lee Morris Soho
5 of 12

3 Pendants in One

This bold tri-pendant necklace looks incredibly chic when paired with neutrals and muted colors. 

Monies
6 of 12

Full Heart Mirror Pendant 

Classic, modern, and looks great with every neckline, especially when layered over a black turtleneck. 

Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co.
7 of 12

Sterling Silver Pendant

Chic, modern, and will surely not go unnoticed. 

Georg Jensen
8 of 12

Green Rhinestone Fish Pendant

Playful and timeless—sure to be a great conversation starter. 

1stdibs
9 of 12

Pink Opal, Rhodalite, and Garnet Pendant

Colored stone versions look stunning for any occasion, day or night. 

David Yurman
10 of 12

Vintage Quatrefoil Gold Pendant

Vintage and timeless—the perfect addition to your bijoux collection. 

Cartier
11 of 12

Vintage Enamel Fish Pendant

Try pairing this with your favorite bikini for a beach look that's entirely your own. 

Escada
12 of 12

Yellow Gold Panthère Pendant

For a bold statement with the right amount of edge. 

Cartier

