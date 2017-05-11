19 Comfortable Block Heels to Wear Over and Over Again

Christian Vierig/WireImage
InStyle Staff
May 11, 2017 @ 11:00 am

For most women, a comfortable pair of heels is hard to come by. We’ve tried inserting gel soles into our sky-high stilettos and wearing them around the house with socks, but most of the time, breaking in our shoes has to do with heel height. Recently, designers have introduced a much more comfortable block heel ranging from one to two-and-a-half inches. These styles give you the added height you desire, but without all that unwanted pain. And in every iteration, from mules to flats to lace-up sandals, there is something for every girl. Below, 19 comfortable block heels to wear over and over again this season.

VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward To

 

1 of 19 Courtesy

poet heel

Rupert Sanderson $575 SHOP NOW
2 of 19 Courtesy

Python Sandals

Paul Andrew $795 SHOP NOW
3 of 19 Courtesy

Rowena Handloom Block Heels

Ulla Johnson $425 SHOP NOW
4 of 19 Courtesy

Block Heeled Mules

H&M $30 SHOP NOW
5 of 19 Courtesy

Vale Mules

LOQ $325 SHOP NOW
6 of 19 Courtesy

embossed-leather pumps

Erdem $575 SHOP NOW
7 of 19 Courtesy

Suede Two-Tone Sandal

Mansur Gavriel $525 SHOP NOW
8 of 19 Courtesy

Leather Sophie Slide Heels

Maryam Nassir Zadeh $386 SHOP NOW
9 of 19 Courtesy

Leopard Print Haircalf Loafers

Dorateymur $490 SHOP NOW
10 of 19 Courtesy

LEATHER BLOCK HEEL SANDALS

Zara $90 SHOP NOW
11 of 19 Courtesy

sculptural mule

Intentionally Blank $167 SHOP NOW
12 of 19 Courtesy

The Greer Mule Sandal

Madewell $148 SHOP NOW
13 of 19 Courtesy

Kingsley leather sandals

Chloe $750 SHOP NOW
14 of 19 Courtesy

Aurora Mules

Marc Jacobs $295 SHOP NOW
15 of 19 Courtesy

Pointed Toe Pump

Proenza Schouler $895 SHOP NOW
16 of 19 Courtesy

Leblon Mule

Mari Giudicelli $511 SHOP NOW
17 of 19 Courtesy

Suede Buckled Slingback Block Heel City Sandals

Stuart Weitzman $435 SHOP NOW
18 of 19 Courtesy

Suede Mules

Castaner $230 SHOP NOW
19 of 19 Courtesy

Suede multi-strap sandals

Gap $70 SHOP NOW

