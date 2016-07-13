9 Bright and Happy Accessories to Transform Your Summer Wardrobe 

Christian Vierig/Getty
Wendy Wallace
Jul 13, 2016

In the same way we get sick of our clothes in the dead of winter, we're on the lookout for a summer wardrobe refresh (it's that sartorial mid-summer slump). The easiest way to achieve this? Fun accessories in a bright color or print. Step into colorfully embellished sandals to turn your classic (and otherwise plain) little white dress into an Insta-worthy outfit, or carry a graphic, outfit-making clutch for a night out. From pom-pom-trimmed bags to rainbow-pretty lace-up sandals, shop these nine irresistible, eye-catching extras to break you out of your style rut, guaranteed.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Aquazzura Colorado Embroidered Suede Sandals

Show these off with a pair of cropped denim. 

Aquazzura available at net-a-porter.com $340 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Proenza Schouler Striped Leather & Snakeskin Shoulder Bag

This bag will also transition well into fall.

Proenza Schouler available at matchesfashion.com $986 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Loewe T Pouch Printed Leather Clutch

This fashion-forward pouch can elevate a simple tee and jeans. 

Loewe available at mytheresa.com $990 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Pierre Hardy Shades Sandal

Pair these futuristic heels with a crisp white shirtdress.
Pierre Hardy available at theline.com $318 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Figue Ella Tuk Tuk Crossbody Bag

Carry this fun pom-pom purse during the day and all vacation long.

Figue available at farfetch.com $350 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

H&M Multi-Colored Sandals

These cute strappies won’t break the bank.

H&M available at hm.com $35 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Sophia Webster Lacey Oceana Sandal

Wear with a long printed dress for a fun mixed-print look.

Sophia Webster available at editorialist.com $348 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Paula Cademartori Carine Shoulder Bag

The perfect little bag to break you out of your style rut.  

Paula Cademartori available at farfetch.com $1419 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff Wendy Phone Crossbody Bag

You know of an arm party stack, but what about a bag party stack? Layer this darling cross-body with a larger tote for a cool street-style effect. 

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $126 SHOP NOW

