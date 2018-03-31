10 Coachella Hair Accessories That Aren't Flower Crowns

Courtesy
Elana Zajdman (MARKET)
Mar 31, 2018 @ 5:30 pm

There are very few occasions that call for you to wear a flower crown and Coachella is one of those few occasions. Although flower crowns are beautiful and fun we are kind of over that look, and thinking its time to move onto a new hair accessory. Why not dare to be different at the most famous music festival in April? We're not saying ditch the flowers completely but try a knotted headband, an over-the-top voluminous headband or a silk structure headpiece. Scroll through as we bring you 10 hair accessories that aren't flower crowns you will want to dance the days away in.

VIDEO: Coinage: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

 

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Bandana Print Headband

Namjosh $50 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Printed Silk Headband

Fendi $295 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Double Bead Hair Tie Set

KITSCH $15 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Rainbow Tie Headband

Missoni $275 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Turban Headband

Benoit Missolin $125 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Geometric Hair Tie Set

Mango $15 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Satin Rose Headband

Jennifer Behr $325 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Satin Turban

River Island $32 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Floral Printed Headband

Maison Michel $395 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Raffia-Knit Headband

Reinhard Plank Hats $137 SHOP NOW

