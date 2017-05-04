Christian Louboutin's New Handbag Celebrates Mexican Craftsmanship

Ask Christian Louboutin about design inspiration, and he’ll share, “You only need to visit my house and see all the stuff I’ve brought back over the years to know I really love the diversity of Mexican design. The heritage is so rich, from the indigenous side to the arrival of the Spanish to the melange when these come together.” So it really was a no-brainer for the French designer to look to Mexican history for his next handbag, the Mexicaba.

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

The Mexicaba comes to us as a vividly handwoven tote, rich with Mayan embroidery and wooden and bone beads making up mystical wild beast motifs. If you weren’t already sold on the design itself, then here’s this: Every Mexicaba bag sold will benefit Mexican artisans and Taller Maya, a design brand whose mission is to preserve the authentic craftsmanship of artisans from the Yucatan Peninsula—especially in an age when culture is being diluted.

Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Head over to christianlouboutin.com to shop the bag, ringing in at $1,490.

VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Christian Louboutin Lipstick