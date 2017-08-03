Chic Water Bottles That Will Match Your Cell Phone Case

We've said it once, we'll say it again. Accessories can make or break an outfit. This time, we're not talking about those gorgeous shoes you've been thinking about buying or those fancy earrings on display at your favorite store. We're covering fashion-forward cell phone cases and water bottles.

Think about it. They're both objects that you carry all of the time, so you might as well cop one that speaks to your personal style. I know, you may have never even considered anything other than an Evian container when it comes to picking out a stylish water bottle. But there are several brands that make chic designs that could rival your prettiest handbags.

Together, a matching case and bottle can upgrade your look. Plus, both items will look super cute posted up on your desk at work. You can think of them as mini decor accessories.

Check out our favorite pairings below to get some inspiration on how it's done.