9 Must-Have Sun Hats for Looking Fab While Saving Your Skin

Protecting your face from the sun is always the smart thing to do, albeit not usually the most exciting. Prepare to make it fun. We've rounded up the chicest hats for shielding you from those dreaded U.V. rays, including floppy styles and festive wide-brims. Yes, there’s a hat out there for every occasion, be it a poolside party, a farmer’s market jaunt, or a tropical vacation. Make sure you grab one of these before heading out the door—your outfit will thank you now; your skin will thank you later!

