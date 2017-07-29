9 Must-Have Sun Hats for Looking Fab While Saving Your Skin

Protecting your face from the sun is always the smart thing to do, albeit not usually the most exciting. Prepare to make it fun. We've rounded up the chicest hats for shielding you from those dreaded U.V. rays, including floppy styles and festive wide-brims. Yes, there’s a hat out there for every occasion, be it a poolside party, a farmer’s market jaunt, or a tropical vacation. Make sure you grab one of these before heading out the door—your outfit will thank you now; your skin will thank you later! 

1 of 9 Courtesy

LOLA HAT 

Lola $205 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

TOPSHOP FLOPPY HAT

Topshop $38 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

COMMUNITIE NATURAL SURFER HAT

Communitie $69 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

SOPHIE ANDERSON RAFFIA HAT

Sophie Anderson $229 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

RAG & BONE WIDE BRIM HAT

Rag & Bone $225 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

YESTADT STRIPED SUNHAT

Yestadt $350 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

HAT ATTACK POM FEDORA

Hat Attack $82 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

SENSI STUDIO TWO TONE HAT 

Sensi Studio $123 (originally $198) SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

VALDEZ PANAMA POM-POM TRIM HAT

Valdez Panama $249 (originally $365) SHOP NOW

