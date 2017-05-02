Chic Mother's Day Gifts Under $50

gigihadid/Instagram
Brooke Ely Danielson
May 02, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

It's time to celebrate your momma and what better way than to shower her with affection (and gifts). If mom is a coffee lover, that pretty French press she's had her eye on is the answer. If mom is a cheese lover (um, hello, who isn't?) a monogrammed marble cheese board may just do the trick. Sometimes it's the little gestures that go the distance. The gift of giving can be overwhelming, so fear not, we've picked out 10 gifts under $50 to consider this Mother's Day

VIDEO: 14 Times Kate Middleton Was Too Perfect For Words

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

For Mom's morning tea or coffee

Williams Sonoma $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Send your Mom on her next trip with this kit 

Aesop $37 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

A bedside water glass is a perfect touch to the nightstand 

Cathy's Concept $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Tote from work to the gym in style 

Bando $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Nothing like a perfect morning coffee

Bodum $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Cook in style 

Celebrate Shop $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

For Mom to Quench her thirst 

Swell $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

To hold life's memories 

Kate Spade $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

MONOGRAM CHEESE BOARD

For a chic cheese display, try marble

Williams Sonoma $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10

Fresh candles for fresh scents 

Diptyque $34 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!