Chic and comfortable? You really can have it all! We’ve found this summer’s best heel-free styles at every price.Tasseled, twisted or woven, utilitarian styles add substance to weekend wear. Anchor neutral separates (a la Gwyneth Paltrow) with a braided pair and go!(top to bottom) Leather, DV by Dolce Vita, $60; endless.com . Leather, Bernardo, $162; jildorshoes.com . Leather, Candela N.Y.C., $300; endless.com