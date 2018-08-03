I Actually Like This Ugly Shoe Trend, and It Kind of Scares Me

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I haven't exactly been thrilled about all of the ugly-cool trends of late. Honestly, I just really love pretty things — ruffles, bows, sparkles. You probably won't see me in chunky dad sneakers or flatform jellies anytime soon. But clogs, on the other hand, are starting to actually appeal to me.

Initially, I dismissed them. Maybe it was the not-so-sexy silhouette or the annoying sounds they make when you walk that turned me off. But somehow, the InStyle team came across nine styles that I have to admit are undeniably worth wearing. Don't take my word for it; see for yourself in the roundup below.

