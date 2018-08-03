I Actually Like This Ugly Shoe Trend, and It Kind of Scares Me

Edward Berthelot
Alexis Bennett (Text) and Jenna Pizzuta (Market)
Aug 03, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
I haven't exactly been thrilled about all of the ugly-cool trends of late. Honestly, I just really love pretty things — ruffles, bows, sparkles. You probably won't see me in chunky dad sneakers or flatform jellies anytime soon. But clogs, on the other hand, are starting to actually appeal to me.

Initially, I dismissed them. Maybe it was the not-so-sexy silhouette or the annoying sounds they make when you walk that turned me off. But somehow, the InStyle team came across nine styles that I have to admit are undeniably worth wearing. Don't take my word for it; see for yourself in the roundup below.

1 of 9 Courtesy

LEATHER CLOGS

Barneys New York $350 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

BUCKLED BLOCK HEEL CLOGS

Dansko $140 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

STUD-EMBELLISHED LEATHER CLOGS

Isabel Marant $680 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

ROUND TOE WOODEN HIGH-HEEL CLOGS

Loeffler Randall $395 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

CHUNKY WOODEN-HEEL SUEDE CLOGS

Jimmy Choo $695 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

OLD SCHOOL HIGH HEEL CLOGS

No.6 $290 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

FLOWER EMBELLISHED CLOGS

Nicole Saldana $237 (originally $395) SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

CLASSIC LEATHER CLOGS

The Swedish Hasbeens $159 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

RIVETED HIGH-HEEL LEATHER CLOGS

Rachel Comey $450 SHOP NOW

