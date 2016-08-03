You'll Want Everything from StyleWatch's Amazing (and Affordable) Charming Charlie Collection

As fashion editors, we spend our days studying the runway, fastidiously curating things to buy, pointing out trends, and teaching readers how to apply them IRL. And so when editors funnel that know-how, that level of sartorial intellect into a tangible product, you know it's going to be good. That's why we were more than thrilled when we learned that our sister publication StyleWatch (InStyle and StyleWatch both live under the Time Inc. umbrella) has teamed up with Charming Charlie to launch an exclusive accessories capsule collection that comprises bags, jewelry, watches, and shoes. And it's every bit as great as we thought it would be.

It's trend-driven, but not scarily "trendy." Delicate studs elegantly blanket a tote for an edge that doesn't ring too heavy. Long pendant necklaces touch on the '70s trend, but with a modern-day spin—the perfect statement piece to finish your 9-to-5 office uniform at work and for any one of your playful ensembles for evening drinks. And panels of red and leopard print pop against structured handbag silhouettes for an aesthetic that's both fierce and comfortably safe (read: appropos for work).

"We are so excited to partner with Charming Charlie to bring runway-inspired accessories to women’s everyday lives. Both StyleWatch and Charming Charlie celebrate the fun of fashion and stand for quality at a great price," says Lisa Arbetter, the editor of StyleWatch. "Our editors collaborated closely with their design team to create the gorgeous, fashion-forward shoes, jewelry, handbags, scarves, and hats that make up the line, and we are thrilled to be able to offer so many outfit-making pieces to our readers and their shoppers."

RELATED: How to Downsize Your Bag

The best part? Everything—everything—is priced under $50. Even better? The collection is available starting today at charmingcharlie.com and in stores nationwide. Take a look at a few of our favorites below, and head over to charmingcharlie.com to shop the entire line-up. Warning: You'll want to buy them all.

Courtesy

Charming Charlie x StyleWatch wallet, $18; charmingcharlie.com

Courtesy

Charming Charlie x StyleWatch tote

Courtesy

Charming Charlie x StyleWatch tote

Courtesy

Charming Charlie x StyleWatch boots, $39; charmingcharlie.com

Courtesy

Charming Charlie x StyleWatch necklace, $13; charmingcharlie.com