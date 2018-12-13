This Hypnotizing Cell-Phone Case Is the Latest Hollywood Obsession

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

I don't know about you, but I love a great cell-phone case. As with any other accessory, they're a perfect opportunity to show off your personality, especially given all of the quirky designs out there. I've always paid close attention to the styles that celebrities love (I've got Kim Kardashian's Kimoji Lumee case on my iPhone right now.) But it's time to switch it up: The latest celebrity cell-phone case obsession is the Neon Sand Liquid Case by Casetify ($49; casetify.com).

Image zoom KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

As the name suggests, each two-toned case comes in electric shades of green and yellow, blue and pink, berry and violet, and yellow and orange — all of which are right on trend with the neon movement happening in fashion. But the bright colors aren't the only reason why the Neon Sand designs have grabbed everyone's attention. The celebrity-approved case could also easily double as a toy thanks to a hypnotizing liquid filling that swirls around inside it.

Image zoom Timur Emek/Getty Images

Each case is made-to-order with customizable fonts. Kylie Jenner took a selfie with hers and it has Stormi's name stamped on it in white ink. Gigi Hadid has her initials emblazoned on her case. Models like Stella Maxwell and Romee Strijd have also been spotted with the Casetify cell-phone cases. We're grabbing one for everyone on our shopping list.