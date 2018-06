Celebrity Stylists' Summer Must-Haves

Update your warm-weather wardrobe with hip picks from Hollywood's hottest glam squads. We got the scoop behind Jennifer Lopez's always on-point accessories and the Kardashians' flawlessly turned-out styles-and replicated them for under $100!"This set of bracelets gives you the perfect look for a hippie summer-wear them all together, separately or mix in with your own faves."-Cher Coulter, stylist to, Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyBracelet set, JewelMint, $29.99; jewelmint.com