Celebrity-Inspired Accessories Trend to Try Now: Ear Cuffs

Gone are the days when cuffs only rest on your wrist. Welcome the ear cuff.

Need proof? Jennifer Lawrence wore a sparkly ear cuff at the Paris premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and from then on the edgy-futuristic style has taken the fashion world by storm. If you're not celeb-inspired, look to the fashion week runways where designers like Thakoon have turned the piece into a statement accessory.

Plus, this new jewelry style proves that earrings have no limitations. Of course, there are your trusty studs, hoops and chandeliers, who knows with ear cuff what edgy alter ego you might discover. A well-placed ear cuff could, say, bring out your inner Rooney Mara.

Shop the gallery to find ear cuffs in every style--from blinged out pieces to star-struck beauties like the Kismet by Milka ear crawler pictured above.

1 of 7 Startraksphoto; Getty Images

Trend: Ear Cuffs

For a major impact, look to Jennifer Lawrence, who attracted eyes to her ears with a crystallized curve. For something more subdued, take Emma Roberts' cue and opt for a delicate piece that only takes up part of your ear.
2 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Vita Fede

$265; vitafede.com
3 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Zara

$17; zara.com
4 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Jennie Kwon

$120; catbirdnyc.com
5 of 7 Courtesy

Guess

$30; guess.com
6 of 7 Courtesy Photo

TOMTOM

$235; tomtomjewelry.com
7 of 7 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

$78; rebeccaminkoff.com

