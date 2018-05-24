Your Favorite Celebrities Are All Wearing The Same (Affordable) Earrings

Less than a month ago, we broke the news of arguably the biggest jewelry trend to expect this spring/summer season. Fine jewelry designer Alison Chemla (you know her brand, Alison Lou, for smiley face emoji’s emblazoned with rubies and diamonds) was investing her time in a new material: lucite. The 12-piece collection, aptly named “Lou-cite”, consisted of lucite and enamel hopes in three sizes (small, medium, and large,) which range from $125-$395.

InStyle editors were immediate fans. I was drawn to them because of how they embrace the trend of see-through accessories without being too obviously spot on. InStyle’s Market Director, Sam Broekema, loves the spirit of the earrings: “They make you smile and are also chic! Like Alison herself.” And of course, you can’t beat the price point. “It’s awesome that I can get something that has the same quality all Alison Lou products have, but for a fraction of the cost,” another editor said.

We knew the earrings would be a must-have for us here at the office. But the speed at which the celebrity-set has taken to the hoops has been unprecedented. Whether it’s the price point, the trendiness, or the lightweight quality of the earrings that are doing it, the LOUCite earrings seem to be popping up on all the chicest celebrities, regardless of personal style or age. Here, we highlight all our favorite stylish ladies wearing the hoops.

KICKIN’ IT A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Apr 28, 2018 at 10:14pm PDT

Summer lovin... 🌼🔥 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 10, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

#selenagomez in #puma A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on May 17, 2018 at 3:30am PDT