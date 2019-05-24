This Influencer Approved Line is Making a Case for Bright Yellow Bags This Summer - And We're Here for It

Image zoom Courtesy

Name a better duo than handbags and blowouts….we’ll wait.

This week, InStyle partnered with Boston-based heritage brand Brahmin and Drybar to highlight a specially curated collection of summer-ready Brahmin handbags. Over the course of two different days, Drybar patrons at select California locations were invited to enjoy bubbly, desserts, and complementary hair styling, all while perusing the exclusive edit.

The best part? Each guest left with a gift box containing a bold, golden yellow handbag and Drybar’s beloved Detox dry shampoo and dry conditioner – score!

Shop it: the Evie Sunflower Melbourne, $345; brahmin.com.

The Brahmin x Drybar collection includes all of summer's most coveted styles, from top-handles to totes and even a convertible belt bag that can be changed up to sling over your shoulder or be worn as a cross-body. All the picks showcase Brahmin’s leather and faux-croc finishes in a wide range of colors.

Shop it: the Lil Topsail, $315; brahmin.com.

With fans ranging from TV personalities to InStyle Badass Women and more influencers than we can track, we just know we'll be seeing these bags all over Instagram all summer long.

Find your perfect style (the Drybar x Brahmin collection, here, will certainly inspire you) at Brahmin.com.