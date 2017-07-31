11 Sleek Watches to Stack Your Bracelets With

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty
Lashauna Williams
Jul 31, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

The emergence of the smart phone has made watches almost obsolete. But, for accessorizing junkies, watches are less for telling time and more about making a sleek decorative statement on the wrist. And these days, watchmakers are more fashion-savvy than ever. 

VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Coordinates Collection Bracelets

Forget the days of bulky digital watches or plastic straps. The 11 watches below are graceful enough to serve as jewelry on their own; they also pair seamlessly with stacks of bracelets. Either way, you'll be as sleek as you are punctual.

Scroll down to check out some swoon-worthy timepieces and shop your favorites. 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Movado

available at shop.nordstrom.com $346 (originally $495) SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs

available at marcjacobs.com $200 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Armani Exchange

available at nordstromrack.com $80 (originally $160) SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Michele

available at michele.com $2,195 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Emporio Armani

available at armani.com $295 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Michael Kors

available at bloomingdales.com $195 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Shinola

available at shop.nordstrom.com $525 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Daniel Wellington

available at danielwellington.com $179 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York

available at bloomingdales.com $325 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Fossil

available at fossil.com $155 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Tory Burch

available at toryburch.com $395 SHOP NOW

