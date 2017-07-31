11 Sleek Watches to Stack Your Bracelets With

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty
The emergence of the smart phone has made watches almost obsolete. But, for accessorizing junkies, watches are less for telling time and more about making a sleek decorative statement on the wrist. And these days, watchmakers are more fashion-savvy than ever.
VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Coordinates Collection Bracelets
Forget the days of bulky digital watches or plastic straps. The 11 watches below are graceful enough to serve as jewelry on their own; they also pair seamlessly with stacks of bracelets. Either way, you'll be as sleek as you are punctual.
Scroll down to check out some swoon-worthy timepieces and shop your favorites.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement