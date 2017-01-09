Hear Us Out: A Case for Bottega Veneta’s New $1,725 Sunglasses 

First, we have to address the big fat pink elephant tap-dancing around this post: These new Bottega Veneta BV15 sunglasses I’m about to talk up are not even kind of close to an inexpensive purchase. A cool $1,725, the asking price on each pair is high enough to make you blink, rub your eyes, and wonder out loud what on earth kind of eyewear wizardry could possibly justify that kind of green?! Well, since you asked ...

Let's start with craftsmanship. The Italian house has spared no expense with the shades; each pair is handwoven in the brand's signature intrecciato motif by artisans from 925 silver. From afar, the effect looks like delicately crisscrossed etching, but up close, you’ll note that it’s meticulously interlaced straps of thin metal.

A good time to point this out would be right after someone (and, do trust, there will be many someones) compliments the style’s striking round lens and sculpted frames and asks for a closer look. Only after you carefully hand it over, point out notable features—don’t forget to mention it’s a limited-edition buy in honor of creative director Tomas Maier’s 15th year with the label—and see their expression change from interest, to intrigue, to full-on obsession should you mention that wearing these beauties forever requires a meaningful investment up front. Makes total sense, right? Agreed.

BV15 sunglasses are now exclusively available on net-a-porter.com.