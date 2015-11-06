11 Bag-and-Boot Combos For Every Personality

Now that fall is in full swing, we're gravitating toward cold-weather textiles, like leather, suede, and patented accessories to get us through the colder months. We chose our favorites this season and paired them together to bring you the best of the best. Below, shop 11 winning bag-and-boot combos that not only cater to to fit any personality, from punk to boho, but can also be worn all winter long.

RELATED: Shop 6 of the Biggest Handbag Trends for Fall