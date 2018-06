Bold Beach Accessories

1 of 24 Splash News (2)

From upgrades on the classic beach fare-studded totes and bold-print sarongs- to all-out glamour on the sand-statement necklaces and an armful of bangles-getting ready for the beach has never been more stylish. Take a cue from your favorite celebrities and make your time in the surf just as chic as your time on the street with these beach-worthy finds.



Statement Necklaces

Try adding an evening-out necklace to an afternoon-on-the-beach ensemble for instant luxe. Both Beyonce and Kate Hudson upgraded their beach looks with major links.