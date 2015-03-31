whitelogo
whitelogo
Black Ties
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Accessories
Black Ties
InStyle.com
Mar 31, 2015 @ 4:48 pm
Black Ties
PenÃ©lope Cruz in Chanel
Matt Baron/BEImages
Black Ties
Iman in Isaac Mizrahi Couture
Bryan Bedder/Getty
Black Ties
Shiva Rose McDermott in 3.1 Phillip Lim
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Neck Ties
Lisa Marie Presley
Dave Allocca/Startraks
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Matt Baron/BEImages
Black Ties
PenÃ©lope Cruz in Chanel
Advertisement
2 of 4
Bryan Bedder/Getty
Black Ties
Iman in Isaac Mizrahi Couture
3 of 4
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Black Ties
Shiva Rose McDermott in 3.1 Phillip Lim
Advertisement
4 of 4
Dave Allocca/Startraks
Neck Ties
Lisa Marie Presley
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!