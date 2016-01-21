18 Black Shoes to Shop for Now: Mild and Wild

If you’re in need of a fashionable wardrobe refresher, then you’ve come to the right place. We've already told you how to keep your New Year's style resolutions, but we thought we would we bring some attention to shoes, specifically those of the classic black variety. We can barely live without our black pumps, loafers, and over-the-knee boots, but sometimes the color can seem too traditional, and, well, lack some much-needed flash. So, we scoured a bevy of brands to find the best mild and wild shoe styles. Think: sleek leather boots with whimsical fringe, black pumps with head turning embellishments, and block heel booties with a pop of color. Below, every type of black shoe you should own (get your checklist ready) and it’s fashionable counterpart. Come on, there’s no harm in giving basics a twist, right?

