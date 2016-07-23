5 Satin Headbands Inspired by the Chanel Couture Runway

Good news for Blair Waldorf fans: headbands are back! Thanks to Karl Lagerfeld's latest couture show for Chanel—each of the 71 ensembles he sent down the runway was topped with a black satin bow headband—we can't wait to try the ladylike look ourselves. You, too?
Ahead, five ultra-feminine options up to the task. Depending on whether your wardrobe leans more quirky or classic, you can go bold with a dramatic "rabbit ear" style, or stick to a simpler, Audrey Hepburn-inspired adornment. Find your best match below.

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

L. Erickson 

This headband's oversized bow gives it an sweetly feminine vibe.

L. Erickson available at nordstrom.com $44 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Jennifer Behr

Add some whimsical flair to your outfit with this Jennifer Behr headband.

Jennifer Behr available at selfridges.com $255 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Yunotme

Channel Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday with this effortlessly knotted design. 
Yunotme available at yunotme.com $160 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

BENOÎT MISSOLIN

This one is definitely for the eclectic girl—wallflowers need not apply!

Benoit Missolin available at matchesfashion.com $112 (originally $225) SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Red Valentino

We'd counter this dainty design with combat boots and a slip dress to give it a cool, 1990s feel. 

Red Valentino available at farfetch.com $125 SHOP NOW

