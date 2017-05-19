Pretty Jewelry That Will Take Your Basic Bikini to the Next Level

Nothing will glamorize your swimsuit like layering on a few blinged out pieces of jewelry. Now, you might not want to get in the water with these precious designs, but they'll definitely make your Instagram pictures sparkle. And we're not only talking about elaborate chokers and dainty ankle bracelets. There are also glittering jewels shaped just like triangle bikini tops. You could go all Gigi Hadid and show major underboob, or you can take cue from Hailey Baldwin and layer the chains over your swimsuit.

The best part about beach-ready jewelry is that the gorgeous designs come are available at a variety of price points. So you can test out the look for less than $10 or invest in a statement piece for a couple hundred bucks.

Kepp scrolling to see our favorite beach-worthy jewels below.