Pretty Jewelry That Will Take Your Basic Bikini to the Next Level

haileybaldwin/Instagram
Alexis Bennett
May 19, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Nothing will glamorize your swimsuit like layering on a few blinged out pieces of jewelry. Now, you might not want to get in the water with these precious designs, but they'll definitely make your Instagram pictures sparkle. And we're not only talking about elaborate chokers and dainty ankle bracelets. There are also glittering jewels shaped just like triangle bikini tops. You could go all Gigi Hadid and show major underboob, or you can take cue from Hailey Baldwin and layer the chains over your swimsuit.

The best part about beach-ready jewelry is that the gorgeous designs come are available at a variety of price points. So you can test out the look for less than $10 or invest in a statement piece for a couple hundred bucks.

VIDEO: Rihanna Designs a Jewelry Collection with Chopard

 

Kepp scrolling to see our favorite beach-worthy jewels below.

1 of 9 Jewelry

Filigree Body Chain Bra

Forever 21 $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9

Svevo Gold-Tone Mother-of-Pearl Body Chain

Rosantica $1,245 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Jewelry

Artemis Hand Chain

Made by Malyia $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Bell Multi-Row Anklet

Topshop $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Penelope Gold-Tone Body Piece

Rosantica $935 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Fine Body Chain

Topshop $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Jewelry

Multi-Layered Thigh Chain

Forever 21 $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Collar Body Chain

Topshop $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

'Salome' Bezel Cubic Zirconia Foot Chain

Nadri $50 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!