12 Luxe Watches That Are Definitely Worth the Investment
Much like a designer handbag, a luxury watch is one accessory that is always worth the investment. A great timepiece can not only elevate the most basic of outfits, but it also has a way of instantly making you look polished and pulled together. Since these high-priced accessories can cost upwards of several thousand dollars (depending on the option you choose), it’s important to pick a classic style that will pair perfectly with everything else you own — and look good 20 years from now.
While a designer watch’s large price tag can be scary at first glance, the high level of craftsmanship and materials make these pieces well worth the cost. Plus, the fact that you can wear them with everything from casual jeans to dressy LBDs makes the cost-per-wear factor definitely in your favor. It’s just an added bonus that the value of some luxury watches actually increases over time, meaning you could make money in the future off this big-ticket purchase.
With so many styles available, it can be hard to decide on the right one, especially if you’re making a big investment. So to help you find the best women’s watch for you, we’ve rounded up 12 stylish timepieces from luxury watch brands like Hermès and Cartier, as well as more affordable options from Michael Kors and Movado, that will definitely stand the test of time.
Best Double-Strap Option: Hermès Cape Cod Double Wrap Watch
The Hermès Cape Cod double-strap watch has been a status symbol for decades, and it’s easy to see why. Not only does it have a water resistance of up to 3 ATM, which means it can last against quick splashes of water, but the timepiece also features a stainless steel face and a Swiss quartz movement. While there are a variety of strap colors to choose from, we love the iconic Hermès orange shade the most. The best part? It comes with a two-year international warranty in case you run into any issues with the watch.
Best Stainless Steel Option: Gucci G Timeless Bracelet Watch
This super sleek stainless steel watch from Gucci boasts a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal face and an easy-to-use deployant clasp closure that keeps the watch securely on your wrist. What’s more, it features a handy date function so you’ll never forget what day it is, and it’s powered by a Swiss quartz movement for that classic “ticking” feature. We’re obsessed with its simple chic design and the classic Gucci “G” logo featured in the watch’s face.
Best Smart Option: Apple Watch Series 4 With Pink Sand Sport Band
Looking for a watch that can do more than just tell time? Opt for the Series 4 version of the Apple Watch. This smart timepiece boasts GPS capabilities and can connect with your phone to accept phone calls and messages. It also works as an activity tracker, health monitor, and more. The swim-proof timepiece can even detect if you’ve fallen down and send out an emergency SOS alert to get you help.
Best Minimalist Option: Movado Bold Bangle Watch
Minimalists will love the sleek and simple design of this Movado watch. The rose gold museum dot (which is a signature of the brand) and hands add a nice pop of color against the timepiece’s stainless steel face and bangle band. The watch’s band features a series of removable links, so you can adjust it to fit your wrist perfectly.
Best Diamond-Embellished Option: Piaget Possession Diamond and Alligator Watch
This luxe watch from Piaget is from the brand’s ‘Possession’ jewelry line. Marking the hours on the watch’s stainless steel face are .07 carats worth of diamonds. The Swiss-made timepiece is water-resistant up to 3 bar (or 30 meters), and it comes with a versatile navy strap that’s made from alligator skin. Each watch comes with a sleek presentation box for you to store the accessory in.
Best Affordable Option Under $200: Kate Spade Holland Bracelet Watch
This chic Kate Spade watch proves you don’t have to spend thousands on a stylish, well-made designer watch. The stainless steel timepiece boasts an adjustable bracelet, a three-hand quartz movement, and a mineral crystal face. The numberless indexes make for a clean and straightforward design, while the brand’s signature spade logo adds a fun whimsical touch.
Best Rose Gold Option: Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier Pink Gold and Alligator Watch
Have a jewelry box full of rose gold jewelry? Match your watch to the rest of your arm party with this pretty pink Cartier timepiece. The watch is one of the most coveted and popular pieces from the storied brand thanks to its elegant details, like the 18-karat pink gold case and fluted sapphire crown. It also boasts a dark brown alligator band that softens with age.
Best Fashion Option: Dior La Mini D de Dior Diamond Leather Strap Watch
This Dior watch is so pretty it could easily be mistaken for a glam piece of jewelry. The timepiece boasts .46 carats worth of shimmering diamonds that are featured around the bezel and crown. Besides the unique black mother of pearl dial, the watch was designed with a Swiss quartz movement and a stainless steel case. It is also water-resistant up to 5 ATM, meaning it can withstand up to 50 meters deep in the water, and comes with a two-year warranty.
Best Square-Faced Option: Michele Deco Sport Watch
Prefer the look of square-faced watches to round ones? Check out this pretty interpretation from Michele. It features a mineral crystal face, three-hand Swiss quartz movement, and a convenient date window. The timepiece comes with a feminine pastel silicone strap, but it can easily be switched out with a plethora of other straps from the brand.
Best Vintage Option: Chanel Premiere Watch
Want to invest in a vintage watch that continues to be popular years after its initial release? Consider this gorgeous option from Chanel. The Swiss-made watch features a durable box clasp as well as a leather-woven chain band — a nod to the brand’s signature flap bags. The heritage piece also boasts a sleek minimalist face that will take any outfit to the next level.
Best Classic Design: Michael Kors Large Lexington Chronograph Bracelet Watch
This Michael Kors watch may be a men’s watch, but many of the female customers who purchased it at Nordstrom said they bought the oversized timepiece for themselves. Along with an adjustable bracelet, the timepiece is water-resistant up to 100 meters and boasts a stylish notched bezel. It also features a minute track, date window, and chronograph so it can be used as a stopwatch. With details like that, it’s easy to see why the accessory is popular with both sexes.
Best Ultra-Luxe Option: Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso Classic Duetto 2
It doesn’t get more luxurious than this handcrafted Jaeger LeCoultre timepiece. The top-of-the-line watch features the brand’s signature ‘Duoface’ mechanism so you can switch between a simple silver face and a black diamond-encrusted version. The self-winding watch is made from rose gold and features .42 carats of diamonds and a supple alligator strap. Each accessory comes with a sleek presentation box and a two-year warranty.