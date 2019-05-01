12 Luxe Watches That Are Definitely Worth the Investment

Much like a designer handbag, a luxury watch is one accessory that is always worth the investment. A great timepiece can not only elevate the most basic of outfits, but it also has a way of instantly making you look polished and pulled together. Since these high-priced accessories can cost upwards of several thousand dollars (depending on the option you choose), it’s important to pick a classic style that will pair perfectly with everything else you own — and look good 20 years from now.

While a designer watch’s large price tag can be scary at first glance, the high level of craftsmanship and materials make these pieces well worth the cost. Plus, the fact that you can wear them with everything from casual jeans to dressy LBDs makes the cost-per-wear factor definitely in your favor. It’s just an added bonus that the value of some luxury watches actually increases over time, meaning you could make money in the future off this big-ticket purchase.

With so many styles available, it can be hard to decide on the right one, especially if you’re making a big investment. So to help you find the best women’s watch for you, we’ve rounded up 12 stylish timepieces from luxury watch brands like Hermès and Cartier, as well as more affordable options from Michael Kors and Movado, that will definitely stand the test of time.