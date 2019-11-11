5 Wireless Headphones Celebs Can’t Seem to Live Without
Find out which styles are already on sale.
If there's one thing I can't leave the house without, other than my cell phone, it's definitely my headphones. And celebs seem to be the same way. Whether they're blocking out screaming paparazzi or simply listening to their favorite new songs, they are consistently snapped with their headphones in.
This is all of note because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner. Both shopping holidays will be the best time to grab a pair of the celebrity-approved headphones for less. (Apple Airpods are already on sale on Amazon for $144). Find out which other brands stars swear by, and find some great deals to shop, below.
Bella Hadid with Beats By Dre Headphones
Shop Now: Beats by Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $200; amazon.com.
Tove Lo with Urbanears Plattan 2 Bluetooth
Shop Now: Urbanears Plattan 2 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphone, $80; amazon.com.
Rita Ora with Apple Airpods
Shop Now: Apple Airpods with Charging Case, $144; amazon.com.
Madison Beer with X by Kygo Headphones
Shop Now: X by Kygo On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $160; amazon.com.
Mikaela Shiffrin with Bose Headphones
Shop Now: Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $399; amazon.com.