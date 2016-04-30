14 Pairs of Chic Sandals for the Bride-to-Be

Some brides like to evoke a certain nonchalance on their wedding day, so we’ve edited down the best casual and alternative styles to the traditional wedding dress. But on the big day, accessories certainly shouldn’t be overlooked. Considering you will be standing at the altar for an extended period of time and dancing the night away, finding the perfect pair of shoes is high on the priority list—the last thing you want to worry about is aching arches or horrible blisters.

And for the ultra-chic modern bride, perhaps there's nothing quite as cool as a wispy wedding dress paired with chic flat sandals. In that spirit, we found the 14 best pairs of flat sandals to wear on your wedding day. Expect pearls, bows, and much more!

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: 9 Perfect Bridal Clutches for Your Big Day