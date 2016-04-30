14 Pairs of Chic Sandals for the Bride-to-Be

Courtesy
Caroline Vazzana
Apr 30, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

Some brides like to evoke a certain nonchalance on their wedding day, so we’ve edited down the best casual and alternative styles to the traditional wedding dress. But on the big day, accessories certainly shouldn’t be overlooked. Considering you will be standing at the altar for an extended period of time and dancing the night away, finding the perfect pair of shoes is high on the priority list—the last thing you want to worry about is aching arches or horrible blisters. 

And for the ultra-chic modern bride, perhaps there's nothing quite as cool as a wispy wedding dress paired with chic flat sandals. In that spirit, we found the 14 best pairs of flat sandals to wear on your wedding day. Expect pearls, bows, and much more! 

RELATED: 9 Perfect Bridal Clutches for Your Big Day

1 of 14 Courtesy

Tibi

Show off these strappy sandals with a white jumpsuit. 

$385; tibi.com

Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy

River Island 

These braided sandals are perfect for a destination wedding. 

$50; riverisland.com

3 of 14 Courtesy

Nina 

Bring some sweetness to your wedding day getup with these laser cut rose sandals. 

$49 (originally $98); lordandtaylor.com

Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy

Tory Burch 

These low slingbacks will give an elegant feel to even the most casual dress. 

$350; toryburch.com

Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy

Cecelia New York 

Tassels give these white sandals a preppy feel. 

$180; cecelianewyork.com

Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy

Nine West

These leather buckle sandals will go beyond your wedding day.

$79; lordandtaylor.com

Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy

ELINA LINARDAKI

Turn heads with these fringe and pearl sandals. 

$295; modaoperandi.com

Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy

Topshop 

Sturdy ankle straps will give you extra support when dancing the night away. 

$50; topshop.com

Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy

Ann Taylor 

Statement jewels add a feminine touch to everyday sandals.  

$98; anntaylor.com

Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy

H&M

This simple white style is perfect for a daytime wedding. 

$15; hm.com

Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy

Zara

Studded sandals add some edginess to your wedding day look. 

$40; zara.com

Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy

Sarah Flint

Bedecked with playful bows, these sandals are perfect for the girlie bride-to-be.

$525; orchardmile.com

Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy

Matisse

These sandals, with a delicate scalloped trim, are flirty and fun. 

$78; lordandtaylor.com

Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy

NICHOLAS KIRKWOOD

Show off these embellished pearl heels with a shorter white dress. 

$650; net-a-porter.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!